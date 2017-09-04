Real estate scammers targeting Mason home

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Scammers are using a Mason house that is listed for sale to trick people out of hundreds of dollars.

They stole pictures from the original listing, then made their own listing on Craigslist, saying the home is for rent.

Scammers were then able to convince interested tenants to wire them money for a deposit.

The scam has been tried twice at a house on the 200 block of N. Rogers, in Mason. The fake listings were posted on Craigslist and have since been flagged.

Gary Naeyaert is the realtor who actually lists the house. He said he’s had nearly a dozen people contact him about the fake listings. He said this type of scam may be more common than people think.

“We list this house for sale and the information that we list goes on over 50 websites that are available all over the state and all over the country so people could be picking up these photos and the description and just using it,” Naeyaert said. “It doesn’t cost anything to place a Craigslist ad and so people are doing this left and right we’re not really sure how prevalent it is.”

The people who currently live next door to the house said they’ve seen a steady stream of people coming to the house who may also be victims of the scam.