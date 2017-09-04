Labor Day puts more police on roads to look for speeders, drunk drivers

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — More drivers on the roads is something we see every holiday weekend.

But that often comes with more people speeding or driving drunk.

6 News with Michigan State Police troopers about what they’re doing to make the roads safer over the Labor Day Weekend.

This Labor Day, it’s all eyes on the roads for Michigan State Police.

“We have had more patrols on the road this weekend, and it’s been a pretty significant amount,” said Trooper Steven Moore of Michigan State Police, Jackson Post.

Trooper Moore and other MSP troopers across the state are taking part in two special campaigns.

Operation Care has troopers looking for driver behavior that is likely to cause a crash.

“Things like speeding, following too closely. Lesser known things that people tend to overlook, like using our turn signals. Lane use, people texting on their phones,” Moore said.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign connects MSP troopers with more than 100 law enforcement agencies across the state to crack down on people driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“A big thing we look for is the lane use. People have a hard time going in a straight line. And then the other thing is they tend to go slow,” Moore said.

Last year, the Labor Day holiday weekend in Michigan saw 10 fatal crashes.

This year is already looking like an improvement.

“As far as I know, this weekend has gone pretty well. I am not aware of many crashes we’ve had. Traffic has been moving pretty well,” Moore said.

Trooper Moore says numbers are still coming in, but he isn’t aware of any high number of drunk driving arrests.

He says while increased patrols do make a difference, it’s up to everyone to make the roads safer.

“Because a lot of the time, the things we get dispatched to or we see on the road is called in by citizens that are concerned for the welfare of themselves and others so without them, I think our success would be impaired. So I definitely appreciate all the effort,” Moore said.