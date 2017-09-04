6 Sports Play Of The Week September 4

Our 6 Sports Play of the Week takes us back to Saturday in Spartan Stadium. Spartan cornerback Tyson Smith, who suffered a stroke last year, steps in front of a Bowling Green receiver and sprints into the endzone for a pick 6. It’s a great play and a great comeback. Enjoy this very special Play of the Week!
