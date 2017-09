LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man is in the hospital with serious injuries following a two vehicle crash.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Cedar and Holmes in Lansing.

The Lansing Police Department says a car and moped collided.

Officers say the crash sent a 44-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries.

At this time, police say alcohol is a factor and the incident is still under investigation.

