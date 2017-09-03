Mobile soup kitchen provides hope & warm meal for community

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) – “Here you go.” “Thank you dear.” “Have a good day.” “You have a great one too.”

Twice a week, Tara Malek, Jenny Fleischer and volunteers whip up some warm, hearty soup inside their mobile soup kitchen.

“We just come up with meals a couple times a day lunch and dinner and we feed people who stop by,” said Tara Malek; Co-owner of the His Cup Runneth Over Mobile Soup Kitchen.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor, if you have a job, don’t have a job, have kids, don’t have kids…we feed everybody,” Jenny Fleischer stated; Co-owner of the His Cup Runneth Over Mobile Soup Kitchen.

It’s called “His Cup Runneth Over Mobile Soup Kitchen” and it started 3 years ago.

“We really just enjoy feeding people and so someone said one day you should start a soup kitchen and we kind of ran with the idea,” said Malek.

“We thought about getting a location at a building but then we looked at the cost and how we’d only be able to serve such a limited area so that’s where we came up with the mobile idea,” Fleischer stated.

And the idea took off. Tara and Jenny say in the beginning it was unpredictable whether or not the soup kitchen would be successful but now it’s really blossomed and they have “regulars” that come to see them every week including Anne Luznak who says the comradery is what she looks forward to.

“I know I’m going to get to come talk to them every Tuesday and if I don’t show up, they’re going to want to know why…you know they care about their people, they really do,” said Luznak.

For Tara and Jenny, this mobile soup kitchen is more than just serving the community…it’s about making a difference in someone’s life.

“We just want to ease a burden for somebody,” Fleischer stated.

“I just have a passion for cooking and I love to feed people and share a meal and share food with them and that I can just send them home with food and bless them just blesses me so just come eat,” said Malek.

If you’d like to make a donation or volunteer to help out, head to the their Facebook page.