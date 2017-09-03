Dantonio: Spartan win was “tough”

By Published:

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Ask any coach and they’ll likely tell you that a win is a good thing, especially the first game of the season. Spartan head coach Mark Dantonio led his Spartans to a 35-10 win over the visiting Bowling Green Falcons Saturday. After the game he talked about the contest, and explained why the game was “tough”. 6 Sports reporter Alex Sims was there for that.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s