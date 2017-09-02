Woman struck by forklift in Webberville

By Published: Updated:

WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County Sheriff’s officials responded to S Group Automotive in Webberville for a personal injury accident in a warehouse Friday night.

Officials say a 57-year old male was driving a forklift in reverse when he struck a 60-year old female employee from Lansing.

According to police the female was pinned under the forklift. Members of N.E.I.S.A. Ambulance and N.I.E.S.A./Leroy Fire responded to the scene and assisted in removing the female.

The woman was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Stay with 6-News for more updates.

