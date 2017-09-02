Spartans open season by grounding Falcons 35-10

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – After a dismal last season and an off-season filled with disruptions the Michigan State Spartans opened a new year against Bowling Green, downing the Falcons 35-10.

MSU survived a sluggish start but found their footing and got what the program needed more than anything else – a season opening win.

Quarterback Brian Lewerke threw for three touchdown passes on his way to collecting 250 yards through the air.

Spartan running back LJ Scott got the start and gave up two fumbles, one as the Spartans were set to score and one that ended with the Falcons returning the bobbled ball for a touchdown.

Tight end Matt Sokol recorded his first career touchdown reception while Madre London had 10 carries for 54 yards and a score.

Bowling Green quarterback James Morgan finished 10-for-31 passing for 145 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

Michigan State outgained Bowling Green 465-212 in total yards and won the time of possession battle 38:01-21:59.

Jay Sarkar and the 6 Sports team will have the highlights and more on 6 News tonight.