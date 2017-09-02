MSU kicks off first game of the season, draws in thousands of fans

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “Go green! Go white! Fight, fight!”

Spartan Stadium was filled with fans today as they tailgated into the first football game of the season…and for many, including Jim Leszczynski it’s a tradition every year.

“I was born an MSU fan, my dad’s been doing tailgates here for like 25 years,” said Leszczynski.

Leszczynski says every home game, his family and friends grill and simply hang out before the game starts and as far as his predictions for the season…

“We might lose to a few good teams out there, we have a tough schedule this year but I think we’re going to do pretty alright,” Leszczynski stated.

Now tailgating isn’t just a tradition for Leszczynski…

“We’ve been here for about 10 years maybe even more than that,” said Katie Dobbs.

It’s what MSU is all about for MSU graduate Katie Dobbs and she says she’ll stand behind the Spartans no matter what.

“Oh absolutely, always,” Dobbs stated.

Fans donning orange represented MSU’s opponent, Bowling Green, and they weren’t shy to express their team spirit either.

“We’re a big campus with a small school feel you know everyone’s kind of one like we all band together and come together to support whenever bowling green needs us,” said Bowling Green fan Mitch Marena.

And to make sure everything ran smoothly, police from several jurisdictions were out in full force and Captain Doug Monette from the MSU Police Department says fortunately they haven’t had any problems.

“We have not had a lot of issues because everybody has been very patient and using some good common sense and it’s been a great day so far, very family friendly,” said Captain Monette.

If there’s one thing that’s certain, fans stand behind their team and today was another tailgate that will go down in history.