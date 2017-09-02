BREAKING : Pedestrian involved in train accident dies overnight

EAST LANSING – Police confirm that one person is dead in connection to an overnight train accident in East Lansing.

The incident happened around 3:00am on a stretch of track near I-496 and Trowbridge Road.

According to their website, the tracks are used by the Canadian National Railway.

Police are releasing few details at this time, but we know authorities worked the scene for several hours, and cleared the track just before 7:00am.

The incident remains under investigation.

