What to do in mid-Michigan this Labor Day weekend

By Published:
Graphic: AP

(WLNS) – If you’re looking for something fun to do this long weekend there are several events to entertain you and your family.

In Jackson Cascades Park is giving summer a send-off with a fireworks show at dusk on Saturday.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and there will also be live entertainment.

Admission is $7 a person, children ages 4 to 12 are $5 dollars and children 3 and under are free.

The Michigan State Fair continues today and goes all weekend in Novi.

You’ll find lots of fair food, art, agriculture, the equestrian pavilion, carnival rides, a circus and more.

Activities start at 10 a.m. each day and will wrap up on Monday.

In downtown Lansing the “Michigan Chicken Wing Festival” takes flight today and continues all weekend.

The fun starts at noon at Adado Riverfront Park.

There will be several fun activities for the whole family including music, a kids zone with inflatables, carnival games, vendors, a beer and wine tent and, of course, chicken wings!

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s