What to do in mid-Michigan this Labor Day weekend

(WLNS) – If you’re looking for something fun to do this long weekend there are several events to entertain you and your family.

In Jackson Cascades Park is giving summer a send-off with a fireworks show at dusk on Saturday.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and there will also be live entertainment.

Admission is $7 a person, children ages 4 to 12 are $5 dollars and children 3 and under are free.

The Michigan State Fair continues today and goes all weekend in Novi.

You’ll find lots of fair food, art, agriculture, the equestrian pavilion, carnival rides, a circus and more.

Activities start at 10 a.m. each day and will wrap up on Monday.

In downtown Lansing the “Michigan Chicken Wing Festival” takes flight today and continues all weekend.

The fun starts at noon at Adado Riverfront Park.

There will be several fun activities for the whole family including music, a kids zone with inflatables, carnival games, vendors, a beer and wine tent and, of course, chicken wings!