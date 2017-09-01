Troopers on patrol for dangerous drivers this weekend

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Many of you may be starting your Labor Day travels this afternoon and Michigan State Police are reminding you to drive carefully this weekend.

Troopers are joining the nationwide effort of Operation C.A.R.E. as well as the statewide campaign “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”.

“As part of Operation C.A.R.E. and the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign, we are taking a zero tolerance approach to those driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Troopers will also focus on distracted driving behaviors and motorists not wearing their seat belts,” stated col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP.

Troopers will also be looking for distracted drivers and those not wearing their seatbelts.

The official Labor Day weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. On Friday, Sept. 1, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.

Last year, 10 fatal traffic crashes resulted in 10 deaths during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Operation C.A.R.E. began in 1977 as a collaborative effort between the MSP and the Indiana State Police, and is one of the nation’s longest-running traffic safety initiatives.