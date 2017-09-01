Texas A&M volleyball team reacts to Tropical Storm Harvey

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The damage that unfolded in Texas as a result of Hurricane Harvey is devastating, and for the Texas A&M volleyball team, it’s a disaster that really hits close to home.

“It’s just been a whirlwind a little bit,” said Texas A&M volleyball player Emily Hubacek.

For Hubacek, keeping her head in the game is what keeps her and her teammates grounded even though her mind is with those experiencing disaster in her home state.

“We feel for those people affected…luckily Corpus was avoided a little bit,” Hubacek stated.

Hubacek says Corpus Christi wasn’t hit as hard as Houston, but the storm forced the university to evacuate…a situation Texas A&M head volleyball coach Steve Greene says he wasn’t expecting.

“Our team was preparing to head up to Dallas to play at SMU and that all of a sudden turned into a category 1 then category 3 and then ended up at category 4 headed right at Corpus Christi and so we ended up evacuating obviously with the team,” said Greene.

Both Greene and Hubacek say these past two weeks have been challenging.

“We have some families in Houston that have some flooding issues and our campus didn’t really sustain much damage but you know we had to evacuate most of the city,” Greene stated.

“I do have some family over in Portland…their house, their roof collapsed so there’s a little damage there but it’s going to be ok,” said Hubacek.

For this Texas A&M team, staying motivated and moving forward is the plan right now and when they arrive back home…

“We’re hoping when we get back we can do some things to help out in the Houston community plus Rockport and Puerto Aransas which are near to Corpus Christi,” Greene added.