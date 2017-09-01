Okemos priest facing embezzlement charge back in court

Related Coverage UPDATE: Okemos priest facing embezzlement charges in court

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – The preliminary examination continues today for a Okemos priest accused of embezzlement from a local church.

Rev. Jonathan Wehrle is in a Mason courtroom this morning as testimony continues to determine if he’ll be tried on a charge of embezzling more than $100,000 from St. Martha Church in Okemos.

An audit so far has found that nearly $5 million is missing from the church.

The priest lives in an 11,000-square-foot home on 10 acres worth more than $1 million in Williamston. Nolan says money from Wehrle’s family could have paid for it.

Retired Bishop Carl Mengeling says priests usually live on church grounds. A Lansing-area judge must decide whether there’s enough evidence to send Wehrle to trial.

Bishop Earl Boyea is expected to testify today.

