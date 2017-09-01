Okemos priest facing embezzlement charge back in court

By Published:

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – The preliminary examination continues today for a Okemos priest accused of embezzlement from a local church.

Rev. Jonathan Wehrle is in a Mason courtroom this morning as testimony continues to determine if he’ll be tried on a charge of embezzling more than $100,000 from St. Martha Church in Okemos.

An audit so far has found that nearly $5 million is missing from the church.

The priest lives in an 11,000-square-foot home on 10 acres worth more than $1 million in Williamston. Nolan says money from Wehrle’s family could have paid for it.

Retired Bishop Carl Mengeling says priests usually live on church grounds. A Lansing-area judge must decide whether there’s enough evidence to send Wehrle to trial.

Bishop Earl Boyea is expected to testify today.

6 News is in the courtroom and will update this story online and on 6 News.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s