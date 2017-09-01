Michigan Supreme Court to decide on evidence in Jackson Co murder

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan Supreme Court has reached their deadline to make a decision in the Tracy Lawrence murder case.

The Jackson County prosecutors office appealed to the court to exclude a portion of evidence at the trial.

Tracy Lawrence is facing second degree murder charges For shooting and killing Hunter Lintz and Matthew McMillen last year in Springport Township.

Lawrence says the teens were trespassing on his property.

Earlier this year the Michigan Court of Appeals denied an appeal to exclude evidence about what the teens were doing before they were killed.

Investigators say the two were out all night breaking into properties and stealing tools.

Jackson County prosecutors don’t want a jury to hear that.

The Michigan Supreme Court has until today to decide whether or not to hear the appeal.

Lawrence faces up to life in prison if convicted.

