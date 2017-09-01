Lansing Police: Do you recognize these men?

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Take a good look at the security camera pictures above and see if you recognize the men in the photos.

Both are suspects in multiple fraud cases in the Lansing area.

The photos aren’t crystal-clear but perhaps you might recognize a distinguishing feature like a shirt or haircut.

If you do recognize something there are three ways you can pass on the information.

You can contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Lansing Police Detective Joel Mires at 517-483-4158 or you can leave an anonymous tip by calling CRIME STOPPERS at 517-483-7867.

