Kid Rock in hot water over unannounced US Senate run

(WLNS) – He’s been making waves in the music world for years but talk of a run for U.S. Senate has landed Kid Rock in hot water.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Richie, hasn’t formally announced that he is a candidate for office.

But he did launch a “Kid Rock for Senate” website and that, according to our media partners at MLive, is a problem.

Common Cause, a Washington DC-based organization, filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Election Commission Friday accusing the musician of violating campaign finance rules during his flirtation with a run for U.S. Senate.

The complaint argues that despite the musician’s statements to the contrary, Ritchie should be considered a candidate based on the merchandise sold and the continued existence of the Kid Rock for Senate website, and has violated the law by not disclosing campaign contributions.

For his part, Ritchie says he’ll hold a news conference in “six weeks or so” to announce if he will really run for the office now held by Democrat Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

