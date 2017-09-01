How safe are your child car seats?

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Today is the first day of “Baby Safety Month” in Michigan.

The “Great Lakes State” has recognized the month for the past two years.

Statistics from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development show the top 5 most common causes of infant death in the U.S. are: Birth defects, Preterm birth, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome or SIDS, Pregnancy complications and accidents.

SIDS, that’s number four on the list, kills over 1500 babies annually.

The disorder Is defined as an unexplained infant death even after a full investigation and autopsy.

SIDS topped the list in 2013.

To reduce the risk of SIDS parents should lay babies to sleep on their backs and provide a firm mattress inside of the crib.

Breastfeeding can also help as well as receiving regular pre-natal care.

Car accidents are also a leading cause of injury for young children.

And did you know that over 70 percent of car seats aren’t installed properly?

Michigan law requires that all babies sit in a rear-facing car seat until they are two years old or until they reach the highest weight or height limit allowed by the car seat.

Children older than two or who meet the weight-height requirement can begin to sit in a forward facing car seat.

ONLINE: Michigan Car Seat Safety Reminders