Heading to Spartan Stadium? Here are some things to remember…

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Saturday is game day at Spartan Stadium and that means thousands of fans will gather to begin another football season on campus.

There are some “dos and don’ts” for fans going to the game Saturday at noon against Bowling Green.

The gates to Spartan Stadium open 1.5 hours prior to kickoff.

The exceptions are the suites, Huntington Club, and Student entrance open 2 hours prior to kickoff.

If you’re not sure about the easiest route to your seats, enter the stadium through the gate(s) indicated on your ticket.

For security reasons, once you exit the stadium you may not re-enter.

You must have a ticket to enter Spartan Stadium. Please arrive early and give yourself plenty of time to find your seat.

Fans are encouraged to bring only necessary items to football games at Spartan Stadium and leave prohibited items at home or in your vehicle.

If your item is confiscated by security it will not be stored.

Permitted items

Seat cushions without backs or zippered sections that cannot be used as a bag

Binoculars but no cases

Pagers and cell phones but no selfie-sticks

Small cameras and radios but no cases

Blankets and rain apparel but no umbrellas

One factory sealed 20-oz. bottled water per person

Prohibited items

Purses or bags of any size

Weapons

Containers of any kind, including aerosol cans and spray cans

Umbrellas, flags and flagpoles

Alcoholic beverages and food of any kind

Coolers, thermoses, cups, bottles, cans, flasks. and open bottled water

Camcorders and tripods and selfie-sticks

Strollers

Non-approved chair backs (approved chair backs can be rented at spartanseatback.com)

Projectiles

Other potentially dangerous objects

For the health and enjoyment of all spectators, all tobacco products are prohibited on campus.