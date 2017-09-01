Heading to Spartan Stadium? Here are some things to remember…

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Saturday is game day at Spartan Stadium and that means thousands of fans will gather to begin another football season on campus.
There are some “dos and don’ts” for fans going to the game Saturday at noon against Bowling Green.
The gates to Spartan Stadium open 1.5 hours prior to kickoff.
The exceptions are the suites, Huntington Club, and Student entrance open 2 hours prior to kickoff.
If you’re not sure about the easiest route to your seats, enter the stadium through the gate(s) indicated on your ticket.
For security reasons, once you exit the stadium you may not re-enter.
You must have a ticket to enter Spartan Stadium. Please arrive early and give yourself plenty of time to find your seat.
Fans are encouraged to bring only necessary items to football games at Spartan Stadium and leave prohibited items at home or in your vehicle.
If your item is confiscated by security it will not be stored.
Permitted items
- Seat cushions without backs or zippered sections that cannot be used as a bag
- Binoculars but no cases
- Pagers and cell phones but no selfie-sticks
- Small cameras and radios but no cases
- Blankets and rain apparel but no umbrellas
- One factory sealed 20-oz. bottled water per person
Prohibited items
- Purses or bags of any size
- Weapons
- Containers of any kind, including aerosol cans and spray cans
- Umbrellas, flags and flagpoles
- Alcoholic beverages and food of any kind
- Coolers, thermoses, cups, bottles, cans, flasks. and open bottled water
- Camcorders and tripods and selfie-sticks
- Strollers
- Non-approved chair backs (approved chair backs can be rented at spartanseatback.com)
- Projectiles
- Other potentially dangerous objects
For the health and enjoyment of all spectators, all tobacco products are prohibited on campus.