FDA approves gene-therapy treatment that some doctors say is the closest thing to a cancer cure in decades

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves a gene-therapy treatment called Kymriah that many doctors say is the closest thing to a cancer cure in decades, including Dr. Anas Al-Janadi with the Breslin Cancer Center, “We are going to see more survivors with this treatment.”

The process involves removing t-cells from a patient, and then genetically modifying them to attack and kill leukemia cells when they get re-administered back into the patient’s body.

So far the early results are historic. More than 80% of the children involved with this therapy in clinical trials went into complete remission within 3 months and Dr. Al-Janadi says those cancer fighting cells don’t stop attacking.

“This is what I and some colleagues call a living drug. It keeps working in the body even after one infusion.”

Plus, with the potential of providing help in the battle against other cancers – a wish Dr. Al-Janadi has told countless cancer patients over the years may just come true.

“I tell my patients, I’d love one day to come and tell you that I have one shot to give you and tell you it will be gone. Now, this is the closest to what I’ve been telling them for the past decade, this is reality, one shot and there’s a chance it will be gone.”

Roughly 600 patients will qualify for and receive this potentially life-saving procedure in the coming year.