Ex-Detroit mayor ordered to pay $1.5 million to city

DETROIT (AP) – Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has been ordered to pay $1.5 million to the city’s water department.

The restitution is related to his 2013 corruption conviction. Kilpatrick was found guilty of fixing city business to enrich himself and reward his pal, Bobby Ferguson.

Federal Judge Nancy Edmunds ordered a new restitution figure Thursday after an appeals court said $4.5 million was too high. The Detroit News says the $1.5 million figure is related to a water department contract that involved Ferguson.

It’s unknown if Detroit will ever see the money. Kilpatrick is broke and will be in prison for more than 20 years.

