Meet “Chiku”, our Pet Of The Day today. Chiku is a very sweet gentleman! He’s a big boy who loves to run all over your legs to show his affection. He adores attention and loves being brushed. He seems to do well with other cats and should be okay with other dogs. He would love a family to snuggle with!

If you want more information on Chiku visit the Ingham County Animal Shelter or call 517-676-8370.