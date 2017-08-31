Woman convicted in suicide text case files notice of appeal

By Published:
Defendant Michelle Carter listens to testimony at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass., in Taunton, Mass., Thursday, June 8, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) – A young Massachusetts woman who as a teenager sent her boyfriend text messages urging him to kill himself before he did so has filed notice she intends to appeal her conviction and jail sentence.

Michelle Carter’s attorneys filed the notice Wednesday in Juvenile Court in Taunton.

Carter was convicted in June of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III and later was sentenced to 15 months in jail. Carter was 17 when Roy died and is 20 now.

A judge said Carter caused Roy’s death when she told him to “get back in” his truck as it was filling with carbon monoxide in Fairhaven.

Carter’s lawyers previously said they would appeal by arguing she did not break any law and her text messages to Roy were free speech protected by the First Amendment.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s