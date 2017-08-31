Skubick: Redistricting petition drive picks up signatures, momentum

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The leader of a petition drive to change the way voting district lines are drawn for the state legislature and Congress is “100 percent” confident this will be on the 2018 ballot.

The petition drive is two weeks old and 50,000 names have been collected to allow a citizens panel and not the politicans to draw voting district lines which critics say has resulted in gerrymandered districts that favor Republican candidates over Democrats.

Some say the issue is too complex for voters to understand.

Katie Fahey, the leader of the petition drive, disagrees. “We’re not giving people enough credit to understand that manipulation is happening and that politicans are going to take advantage of the system.”

The “Voters Not Politicians” effort seeks to cash in on the anti-government sentiment created by candidates Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump.

“I think they are the key,” says Fahey. “We have a lot of people who are sick of the status quo who want to see things changed up.”

A Betsy DeVos funded group has blasted this effort as a bunch of Democrats trying to take seats away from Republicans.

Republican consultant Jamie Roe says the petition drive is unconstitutional. “I personally think there is a serious 14th amendment equal protection problem for taking away my parents political rights for nothing they done.”

Ms. Fahey expects a court challenge from opponents but she expects to win that fight. “It is legal. we had tons of lawyers looking at it.”

And she expects the voters will pass it.