Meet “Max and Peaches”, our Pets Of The Day today. Max is an easy going guy looking for a laid back home with plenty of treats! He’s all about food so his new family might have to work with him on a diet! He came in with his buddy Peaches and they would love to have a home together. However, it is not required. They are both going to make great companions!

For more information on Peaches and Max visit the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter or call them at 517-676-8370.