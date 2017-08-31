Michigan residents can now receive voice message alerts from Department of Corrections

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – State residents can now receive important public safety alerts from the Michigan Department of Corrections’ Nixle service on their landline telephones in addition to their cell phones and email.

Nixle is a community notification system that provides real-time information through text message, email, voice messages, social media and the Nixle mobile app.

Residents previously could sign up to receive alerts by email and on their cell phone, and now also have the option to have voice messages sent to their landline telephone number. Those who sign up can select whether they want voice message alerts sent to their cell phone, landline, or both.

The department began using Nixle in 2015 to share alerts regarding emergency situations, training exercises, and other important events with residents across the state.

Since then, more than 7,000 people have signed up to receive alerts from the MDOC, which has issued more than 500 messages, including information on mobilization drills, visiting hour changes and wanted persons.

Schools, local governments and businesses can also sign up to receive alerts through the system.

The service is free, secure, reliable and easy to use.

To sign up, go to http://www.michigan.gov/corrections and select the page for the correctional facility in your area to register via the Nixle Widget, or text the zip code of the facility you would like to receive updates from to 888777.