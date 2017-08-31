Michigan National Guard troops join Harvey relief efforts

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan National Guard has deployed 24 soldiers to Texas to join in the recovery work in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

According to the National Guard three helicopters left this morning for Grand Prairie, Texas, which is located in the Dallas metropolitan area.

One of the helicopters and six of the soldiers are from the Lansing area.

Their primary mission is to work on delivering items and evacuations from flooded areas.

Governor Rick Snyder tweeted his thoughts about the mission, which includes one rescue helicopter and two heavy-lift choppers.

Proud of the Michigan National Guard troops who will be going to help hurricane relief efforts in Houston. Please be safe. pic.twitter.com/3qQaiG4lJP — Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) August 31, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js