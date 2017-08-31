Lansing public school officials respond to M-STEP test scores

Earlier this week, 6 News reported the most recent M-STEP test scores for school districts around Mid-Michigan.

But for the Lansing Public School district, those results didn’t look so good.

Superintendent Yvonne Caamal Canul tells 6 News the M-STEP scores don’t surprise her.

The school district’s M-STEP test results for students in grades 3-8 show that there are more students than the state average who are considered not proficient in both English and math.

When compared to other districts in Michigan, Lansing ranks 13th worst when it comes to the number of students to pass the English portion of the test.

Caamal Canul says, she believes there ares structural problems with the M-STEP.

The superintendent says many 3rd graders are used to looking at screens for either television or games, so when asked to take an online test that requires critical thinking, she says students aren’t used to this particular way of processing information and giving it back.

There’s so much more to our kids than a single score on a single day, and so we want to make sure that everyone understands that this just a snapshot of a year gone by. It’s not an indication of years to come, and it’s not an indication of the academic health of the school district,” says Caamal Canul.

Caamal Canul says a portion of money from last year’s bond will go toward bringing more technology in the classroom this year.

She hopes this will change the way students take online assessments like the M-STEP so it doesn’t feel like a brand new environment to them.

