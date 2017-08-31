Home invasion in Delhi Township

By Published:

WLNS – At approximately 6 a.m. Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1700 block of Jeanne St, in Delhi Township, for a home invasion that had just occurred. The home owner confronted a subject in his home. The subject was armed at the time of the confrontation and ran from the home. The home owner was not injured.

Deputies located a suspicious subject near Holt and Aurelius roads. Upon contact and investigating, evidence was revealed that indicated this person was the home invasion suspect.

He is a 25-year-old man from Holt. He was unarmed at the time of contact and arrested without incident.

He is being held at the Ingham County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Holt Jr. High School was cancelled as a safety precaution, however Sheriff’s Officials have made contact with school officials advising them of the arrest.

The public is no longer at risk because of this situation.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s