Home invasion in Delhi Township

WLNS – At approximately 6 a.m. Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1700 block of Jeanne St, in Delhi Township, for a home invasion that had just occurred. The home owner confronted a subject in his home. The subject was armed at the time of the confrontation and ran from the home. The home owner was not injured.

Deputies located a suspicious subject near Holt and Aurelius roads. Upon contact and investigating, evidence was revealed that indicated this person was the home invasion suspect.

He is a 25-year-old man from Holt. He was unarmed at the time of contact and arrested without incident.

He is being held at the Ingham County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Holt Jr. High School was cancelled as a safety precaution, however Sheriff’s Officials have made contact with school officials advising them of the arrest.

The public is no longer at risk because of this situation.