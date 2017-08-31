Groups seek ban on high-dose opioids citing overdose danger

CHICAGO (AP) – Safety advocates and state health officials are calling on the Food and Drug Administration to ban high-dose opioid painkillers to prevent accidental overdose deaths among patients and people who abuse drugs.

The National Safety Council and three other groups filed a petition Thursday with the FDA. They’re asking regulators to ban pills that, when taken as directed, add up to a daily dose of more than 90 milligrams of morphine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that level is dangerous for most patients and doesn’t improve pain control or the ability to function.

Any U.S. citizen can file a petition with the FDA to ban a drug or medical device for safety issues. The FDA is expected to respond within six months.