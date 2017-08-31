Gov. Snyder declares energy emergency in wake of Hurricane Harvey

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gov. Rick Snyder today declared a State of Energy Emergency in Michigan as a result of the nationwide effects of Hurricane Harvey.

The declaration waives certain requirements of the Clean Air Act relating to the sale, distribution, and use of gasoline during the summer driving season to address fuel supply emergencies.

“With such severe impacts to the petroleum production, refining, and distribution facilities along the Gulf Coast due to Hurricane Harvey, regional petroleum supplies will be affected across the country, including Michigan,” Snyder said. “This executive order will help ensure there are no artificial shortages of fuel impacting the state’s residents or visitors.”

The executive order will allow the suspension of vapor pressure regulations and permit the transportation and sale of motor fuels with a Reid vapor pressure up to 9.0 psi in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, Livingston, Washtenaw, Monroe, and Lenawee counties and up to 11.5 psi elsewhere in Michigan.

The Executive Order is effective immediately and remains in effect until it is rescinded or until 11:59 p.m. September 15, 2017, whichever first occurs.

