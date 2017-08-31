East Lansing Schools hiring crossing guards

By Published: Updated:

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Students in the East Lansing Public Schools are headed back to school next week.

Getting those students to class safely has school officials there scrambling to make some new hires.

The district is in dire need of some crossing guards for the upcoming school year.

6 News talked with a supervisor on Wednesday to ask how many positions are available right now and what kind of applicants they’re looking for.

“Someone who likes children of course and are willing to come out and ensure the safety of their transport,” said PACE supervisor Eldon Evans. “We’ve been at a shortage for probably two to three years now we’ve been down two to three positions and we also like to have three to four substitutes.”

Starting salary for an East Lansing crossing guard is $12 an hour.

Applications can be filled out online.

The first day of class is this Tuesday September 5.

ONLINE: Apply to be a crossing guard for East Lansing Schools

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s