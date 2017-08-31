5th Quarter prep football scores August 31

Scores from prep football games around the state

Addison 36, Manchester 13

Adrian 29, Wayland Union 7

Adrian Lenawee Christian def. Detroit Cesar Chavez, forfeit

Algonac 28, Almont 7

Allen Park Cabrini 56, Southfield Christian 6

Allendale 42, Grandville Calvin Christian 0

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 56, Burton Bentley 14

Athens 21, Three Oaks River Valley 20

Battle Creek Harper Creek 48, Jackson Northwest 14

Battle Creek St. Philip 40, North Adams-Jerome 14

Bay City All Saints 56, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 12

Bay City Central 22, Midland Dow 21

Beaverton 21, Harbor Beach 6

Benzie Central 39, Farwell 14

Berrien Springs 27, Schoolcraft 14

Birmingham Groves 14, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 3

Birmingham Seaholm 49, Berkley 6

Blanchard Montabella 22, Vestaburg 20

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 37, Detroit University Prep 0

Bridgeport 26, Essexville Garber 24

Brighton 49, Hartland 21

Brooklyn Columbia Central 49, Leslie 32

Byron Center 35, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 14

Calumet 28, Negaunee 21

Cassopolis 42, Decatur 0

Cedar Springs 60, Battle Creek Lakeview 14

Central Lake 62, Traverse City Grand Traverse Academy 12

Cheboygan 26, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 7

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 36, Lutheran Westland 0

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 34, Romeo 14

Clinton Township Clintondale 52, Center Line 20

Coldwater 28, Marshall 7

Coopersville 35, Hamilton 31

Corunna 47, Durand 0

Davison 27, Mount Pleasant 6

DeWitt 14, Grand Ledge 7

Dearborn Edsel Ford 65, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 0

Dearborn Fordson 41, Romulus 6

Deckerville 52, Lawrence 0

Delton Kellogg 34, Lawton 21

Detroit Delta Prep 33, Royal Oak Shrine 7

Detroit Denby 20, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 8

Detroit Old Redford 18, Detroit Osborn 15

Detroit Renaissance 22, Detroit Western International 14

Dowagiac Union 21, Three Rivers 7

East Grand Rapids 38, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 20

Eaton Rapids 17, Mason 0

Edwardsburg 72, Otsego 0

Elk Rapids 48, East Jordan 12

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 38, Sandusky 26

Engadine 55, Onaway 16

Erie-Mason 36, Britton-Deerfield 30

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 28, Fraser 6

Farmington Hills Harrison 30, Troy 3

Ferndale 37, Farmington 7

Flint International 36, Burton Madison 6

Flint Powers 37, Saginaw Heritage 34

Flushing 53, Swartz Creek 12

Fowlerville 28, Charlotte 7

Frankenmuth 27, North Branch 6

Fruitport 21, Spring Lake 0

Gibraltar Carlson 42, Trenton 14

Goodrich 51, Mount Morris 6

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 22, Detroit Loyola 8

Grand Rapids Christian 42, Caledonia 34

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 30, Holland West Ottawa 27

Grand Rapids West Catholic 40, Muskegon Heights 0

Hazel Park 24, Auburn Hills Avondale 21

Hemlock 27, St. Louis 20

Holland 58, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 6

Holland Christian 43, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 35

Holly 61, Owosso 12

Holton 21, Martin 8

Homer 52, Concord 12

Hudson 14, Morenci 12

Hudsonville 7, Holt 3

Hudsonville Unity Christian 38, Gaylord 22

Ionia 35, Hillsdale 14

Ithaca 56, Pinconning 6

Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Hastings 8

Jenison 24, Grand Rapids Northview 14

Kent City 49, Comstock 20

Kingston 54, Dryden 48

L’Anse 32, Lake Linden-Hubbell 12

Laingsburg 28, Fulton-Middleton 12

Lake City 48, Sanford-Meridian 20

Lake Fenton 21, Montrose 0

Lake Odessa Lakewood 44, Belding 43

Lansing Catholic 38, Lansing Everett 20

Lansing Sexton 20, Portland 14

Livonia Churchill 34, Northville 14

Livonia Stevenson 44, Novi 21

Ludington 21, Stockbridge 20

Madison Heights Madison 44, St. Clair Shores South Lake 24

Marine City 49, Port Huron Northern 42

Marion 76, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 0

Mattawan 33, Niles 6

Mendon 54, Eau Claire 0

Michigan Center 15, Hanover-Horton 0

Midland 55, Bay City Western 0

Millington 38, Caro 7

Morrice 36, Mayville 12

Muskegon Oakridge 42, North Muskegon 14

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 49, Muskegon Orchard View 21

Napoleon 45, Grass Lake 8

New Lothrop 70, Genesee 6

Olivet 21, Birch Run 7

Onsted 45, Adrian Madison 0

Ortonville Brandon 20, Haslett 14

Oxford 17, Troy Athens 7

Parchment 47, Niles Brandywine 22

Parma Western 32, Battle Creek Pennfield 20

Paw Paw 28, Sturgis 14

Perry 61, Dearborn Heights Star International 0

Plainwell 57, South Haven 6

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 44, Detroit Public Safety 0

Portage Central 26, Battle Creek Central 14

Portland St. Patrick 59, Burr Oak 0

Quincy 22, Jonesville 8

Ravenna 62, Hart 0

Rochester Adams 39, Lake Orion 8

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 27, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 8

Rogers City 14, Indian River-Inland Lakes 7

Roscommon 50, Mio-Au Sable 16

Roseville 19, Port Huron 14

Royal Oak 38, North Farmington 6

Saginaw Nouvel def. Bad Axe, forfeit

Saginaw Swan Valley 54, Shepherd 32

Salem 40, Howell 12

Saugatuck 34, Coloma 27

Sparta 62, Grand Rapids Union 18

St. Johns 56, Cadillac 43

St. Joseph 41, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 12

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 40, Bridgman 6

Stephenson 50, Phillips, Wis. 14

Stevensville Lakeshore 21, Kalamazoo Central 13

Traverse City West 41, Grand Haven 14

Unionville-Sebewaing 14, Marlette 6

Utica Ford 20, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 16

Vassar 50, Brown City 26

Vermontville Maple Valley 48, Colon 18

Vicksburg 42, Allegan 8

Walled Lake Western 44, Milford 8

Warren De La Salle 31, Grandville 0

Warren Mott 35, Sterling Heights Stevenson 14

Watervliet 72, Buchanan 36

White Lake Lakeland 29, Waterford Mott 27

Whitehall 62, Mason County Central 0

Whittemore-Prescott 14, Tawas 0

Yale 54, Capac 14

