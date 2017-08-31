5th Quarter prep football scores August 31

Scores from prep football games around the state
Addison 36, Manchester 13
Adrian 29, Wayland Union 7
Adrian Lenawee Christian def. Detroit Cesar Chavez, forfeit
Algonac 28, Almont 7
Allen Park Cabrini 56, Southfield Christian 6
Allendale 42, Grandville Calvin Christian 0
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 56, Burton Bentley 14
Athens 21, Three Oaks River Valley 20
Battle Creek Harper Creek 48, Jackson Northwest 14
Battle Creek St. Philip 40, North Adams-Jerome 14
Bay City All Saints 56, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 12
Bay City Central 22, Midland Dow 21
Beaverton 21, Harbor Beach 6
Benzie Central 39, Farwell 14
Berrien Springs 27, Schoolcraft 14
Birmingham Groves 14, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 3
Birmingham Seaholm 49, Berkley 6
Blanchard Montabella 22, Vestaburg 20
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 37, Detroit University Prep 0
Bridgeport 26, Essexville Garber 24
Brighton 49, Hartland 21
Brooklyn Columbia Central 49, Leslie 32
Byron Center 35, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 14
Calumet 28, Negaunee 21
Cassopolis 42, Decatur 0
Cedar Springs 60, Battle Creek Lakeview 14
Central Lake 62, Traverse City Grand Traverse Academy 12
Cheboygan 26, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 7
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 36, Lutheran Westland 0
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 34, Romeo 14
Clinton Township Clintondale 52, Center Line 20
Coldwater 28, Marshall 7
Coopersville 35, Hamilton 31
Corunna 47, Durand 0
Davison 27, Mount Pleasant 6
DeWitt 14, Grand Ledge 7
Dearborn Edsel Ford 65, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 0
Dearborn Fordson 41, Romulus 6
Deckerville 52, Lawrence 0
Delton Kellogg 34, Lawton 21
Detroit Delta Prep 33, Royal Oak Shrine 7
Detroit Denby 20, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 8
Detroit Old Redford 18, Detroit Osborn 15
Detroit Renaissance 22, Detroit Western International 14
Dowagiac Union 21, Three Rivers 7
East Grand Rapids 38, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 20
Eaton Rapids 17, Mason 0
Edwardsburg 72, Otsego 0
Elk Rapids 48, East Jordan 12
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 38, Sandusky 26
Engadine 55, Onaway 16
Erie-Mason 36, Britton-Deerfield 30
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 28, Fraser 6
Farmington Hills Harrison 30, Troy 3
Ferndale 37, Farmington 7
Flint International 36, Burton Madison 6
Flint Powers 37, Saginaw Heritage 34
Flushing 53, Swartz Creek 12
Fowlerville 28, Charlotte 7
Frankenmuth 27, North Branch 6
Fruitport 21, Spring Lake 0
Gibraltar Carlson 42, Trenton 14
Goodrich 51, Mount Morris 6
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 22, Detroit Loyola 8
Grand Rapids Christian 42, Caledonia 34
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 30, Holland West Ottawa 27
Grand Rapids West Catholic 40, Muskegon Heights 0
Hazel Park 24, Auburn Hills Avondale 21
Hemlock 27, St. Louis 20
Holland 58, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 6
Holland Christian 43, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 35
Holly 61, Owosso 12
Holton 21, Martin 8
Homer 52, Concord 12
Hudson 14, Morenci 12
Hudsonville 7, Holt 3
Hudsonville Unity Christian 38, Gaylord 22
Ionia 35, Hillsdale 14
Ithaca 56, Pinconning 6
Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Hastings 8
Jenison 24, Grand Rapids Northview 14
Kent City 49, Comstock 20
Kingston 54, Dryden 48
L’Anse 32, Lake Linden-Hubbell 12
Laingsburg 28, Fulton-Middleton 12
Lake City 48, Sanford-Meridian 20
Lake Fenton 21, Montrose 0
Lake Odessa Lakewood 44, Belding 43
Lansing Catholic 38, Lansing Everett 20
Lansing Sexton 20, Portland 14
Livonia Churchill 34, Northville 14
Livonia Stevenson 44, Novi 21
Ludington 21, Stockbridge 20
Madison Heights Madison 44, St. Clair Shores South Lake 24
Marine City 49, Port Huron Northern 42
Marion 76, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 0
Mattawan 33, Niles 6
Mendon 54, Eau Claire 0
Michigan Center 15, Hanover-Horton 0
Midland 55, Bay City Western 0
Millington 38, Caro 7
Morrice 36, Mayville 12
Muskegon Oakridge 42, North Muskegon 14
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 49, Muskegon Orchard View 21
Napoleon 45, Grass Lake 8
New Lothrop 70, Genesee 6
Olivet 21, Birch Run 7
Onsted 45, Adrian Madison 0
Ortonville Brandon 20, Haslett 14
Oxford 17, Troy Athens 7
Parchment 47, Niles Brandywine 22
Parma Western 32, Battle Creek Pennfield 20
Paw Paw 28, Sturgis 14
Perry 61, Dearborn Heights Star International 0
Plainwell 57, South Haven 6
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 44, Detroit Public Safety 0
Portage Central 26, Battle Creek Central 14
Portland St. Patrick 59, Burr Oak 0
Quincy 22, Jonesville 8
Ravenna 62, Hart 0
Rochester Adams 39, Lake Orion 8
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 27, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 8
Rogers City 14, Indian River-Inland Lakes 7
Roscommon 50, Mio-Au Sable 16
Roseville 19, Port Huron 14
Royal Oak 38, North Farmington 6
Saginaw Nouvel def. Bad Axe, forfeit
Saginaw Swan Valley 54, Shepherd 32
Salem 40, Howell 12
Saugatuck 34, Coloma 27
Sparta 62, Grand Rapids Union 18
St. Johns 56, Cadillac 43
St. Joseph 41, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 12
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 40, Bridgman 6
Stephenson 50, Phillips, Wis. 14
Stevensville Lakeshore 21, Kalamazoo Central 13
Traverse City West 41, Grand Haven 14
Unionville-Sebewaing 14, Marlette 6
Utica Ford 20, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 16
Vassar 50, Brown City 26
Vermontville Maple Valley 48, Colon 18
Vicksburg 42, Allegan 8
Walled Lake Western 44, Milford 8
Warren De La Salle 31, Grandville 0
Warren Mott 35, Sterling Heights Stevenson 14
Watervliet 72, Buchanan 36
White Lake Lakeland 29, Waterford Mott 27
Whitehall 62, Mason County Central 0
Whittemore-Prescott 14, Tawas 0
Yale 54, Capac 14