Rite of Fall: Spartan band and football team get together

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – This is one of those days that make college football so special.

Tonight Spartan players mixed with the band to learn the high step routine and Mark Dantonio had a lot of fun with his iPhone camera during this 20 minute visit.

There is a new band director this year.

He’s David Thornton and he added some new twists for the MSU players.

Linebacker Joe Batchie even grabbed the tuba to try it on for size.

Funniest shot of the night was Dantonio, back on his camera phone, staring down our camera.

A fun night and an entertaining night to be sure.

“We’ve done it every year since we’ve been here and our guys get a kick out of it and they know the kick-step,” laughed the coach. “It’s just nice to come over to see the band and you know they’ve have a great sense of enthusiasm and our guys, when they leave here they feel better about themselves and better about this place.”

“This meeting 6 years ago, my first year here, left a great impression on me and Coach D’s always been wonderful,” said MSU band director David Thornton. “He’s supportive of the band. Football players are always great, just a great relationship that we have, that we support each other mutually and we’re looking forward to a great football season.”