Reports of a suspicious white van following children surface in 3 mid-Michigan counties

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Authorities in our area are investigating numerous reports of a suspicious white van following around kids.

The most recent report came this week in East Lansing’s Hawk Nest Neighborhood.

Police said 2 kids say they were followed by someone in a white van as they headed to a local park Monday.

“They started to walk back home a few minutes later and the van and the individual showed up and was clearly following them,” according to Lt. Steve Gonzales with the East Lansing Police Department.

Gonzales described the possible suspect police were searching for to 6 News on Wednesday.

“This person was described as driving a white minivan,” Gonzales said. “He was described as being a younger aged black male with a white shirt and a taller stature from what the kids could see in the vehicle. They also described his hair as being scruffy in nature.”

In Livingston and Washtenaw counties there have been 3 other similar reports.

Lt. James Lynch with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department said right now they are pursuing all leads.

“We’ve had numerous tips about possible sightings of the white van or suspicious activity,” Lynch said. “So we are working through those dilligently trying to determine which are valid tips and which are ones that we need to prioritize and move on sooner than others.”

Lynch described the possible suspect as a white man, around 30-years-old, seen wearing a white bandana. The car the subject was in was described as a white cargo van with tinted windows.

Authorities said they don’t believe there’s a connection between the report in East Lansing and others at this time.

But, they say it gives good reason to remind parents to talk to their kids about stranger danger.

“Anytime that they come in contact with somebody that they’re not familiar with they should report that immediately to a parent or somebody in public safety,” Lynch said.

“Obviously if someone tries to contact your kids, teach them to get away from that person, put as much distance between them and that person as possible,” Gonzales said.

Police continue to canvas the neighborhoods where calls have been made about the suspicious vans. In the mean time police say the best thing to do is to keep an eye out for anything suspicious, and if you see something, say something.