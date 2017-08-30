Public invited to honor WWII medal winners at Capitol

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Check your calendar for Thursday and open up a little time for something very special at the State Capitol.

That’s where two local veterans will be awarded “Purple Heart Medal” plaques.

The “Purple Heart” is awarded usually to those hurt or killed while serving.

We’re giving you a heads-up about the ceremony tomorrow because organizers are asking people to show up a little early to create a warm welcome for our two Purple Heart recipients.

Roscoe Hines received his Purple Heart after taking a bullet in the head during World War II.

Don Eckman will also be honored with a plaque tomorrow.

He received two Purple Hearts while serving in France after survivng a World War II attack that eventually became a movie.

Both men are from Ionia.

The ceremony starts Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Those in attendance are encouraged to line the walkway leading up to the Capitol steps to give both Hines and Heckman a grand entrance fit for a medal winner.

