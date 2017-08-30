MDOT puts most road repairs on hold for holiday weekend

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Labor Day is traditionally the third-most traveled holiday of the year.

This weekend the AAA estimates over one million Michiganders will be on the roads.

While that will create traffic snarls in some parts of the state the Michigan Department of Transportation is trying to ease some of the orange barrel bottlenecks.

Road repair work is being suspended on 77 or 110 active projects statewide during the holiday weekend.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Tuesday work will stop wherever possible on state roads and bridges.

While construction may be suspended for the weekend, motorists are advised that equipment and temporary traffic configurations, like minor shifts, may remain in place, requiring motorists to adjust their speed and pay attention.

Driver are also reminded that the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to public traffic on Labor Day from 6:30 a.m. to noon during the Annual Bridge Walk.

Southbound I-75 and US-2 traffic will be stopped at Exit 344 on the north side of the bridge; northbound I-75 traffic will be stopped at Exit 337 on the south end.

There will be portable bathrooms, water and snack stations and mechanics set up along both sides of the bridge during the closure.

