Lawmakers promote skilled trades in Michigan

PERRY, Mich. (WLNS) – “A four-year college degree is a great option for some people…but isn’t the only option to have a professional career” that’s the message Senator Debbie Stabenow has stood by for years and today, she stopped by the Michigan Laborers Training and Apprenticeship Institute in Perry to focus on the demand for skilled trades in Michigan.

“I’m hearing all across the state that we have openings for professional trades and manufacturing jobs and they’re not being filled because people aren’t coming forward and expressing interest,” said Senator Stabenow.

A study by the National Association of Manufacturers says by 2025 more than 3.5 million manufacturing jobs will need to be filled but because of the skills gap, 2 million of those jobs won’t be filled and Senator Stabenow says she wants to change that.

“These are great paying jobs and so they’re opportunities for us and so I think we ought to be saying to a young person what’s your career path when you leave high school not which college you’re going to,” Senator Stabenow stated.

Senator Stabenow isn’t the only lawmaker in Washington wanting to see an improvement in skilled trades in the state…Congressman Tim Walberg does too.

“We’ve forgotten about the apprenticeship programs, the vocational programs in fact we’ve sometimes made it appear that if you’re in a vocational track, you’re not as academically qualified,” said Congressman Walberg.

Congressman Walberg says the next step is talking to parents to let them know they’re not doing their kids a disservice if they choose not to go down the four-year college path.

“If your skill set, your sweet zone will be in the area of the trades…go for it,” Congressman Walberg stated.