Lansing, East Lansing suing each other in property dispute

To hear them tell it, the mayors of Lansing and East Lansing would have you think it’s a friendly rivalry.

Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero and East Lansing Mayor Mark Meadows even teamed up for a a joint statement.

It says in part that they have “assistance of the judicial process to address and resolve key issues concerning property rights and legal boundaries.”

But make no mistake about it: this is a lawsuit.

And that’s because the two cities are fighting over who controls a particular piece or pieces of land.

It stems from Lansing’s development of the Red Cedar Renaissance project and East Lansing’s expansion of its Water Resource recovery facility. The facility is on the border between the two cities.

The joint statement suggests that a judge, with assistance from attorneys on both sides, will help them make “minor adjustments to municipal boundary lines” and vacate certain rights-of-way.

And the mayors, judge, and attorneys aren’t the only ones involved: the statement says the city councils from both sides will also have to sign off on any final agreement.