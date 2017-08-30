Haslett man takes plea deal in hit and run that injured mother and daughter

By Published:
Logan Richard Milliman, who was charged after police say he hit and mother and daughter waiting for the school bus on March 27, 2017 and drove off

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Haslett man accused of hitting a mother and daughter with his car and leaving the scene will not go to trial.

Logan Milliman, 23, accepted a plea deal today in court.

Milliman pleaded no contest to a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death.

A second charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident was dropped as part of the plea agreement.

He will be sentenced October 4.

Last March the mother and daughter were waiting for a school bus on E. Lake Drive near Oak Park Trail when Meridian Township Police say they were hit by a car driven by Milliman.

The mother and daughter were taken to a local hospital and the daughter was released later that day.

The mother’s injuries were more serious.

Witnesses described the car that hit the two and that led police to Milliman.

