Harvey hits gas pump prices in Midwest

(WLNS) – We told you we’d let you know when gas prices would increase because of Tropical Storm Harvey and unfortunately they have.

There are so many oil refineries on the Gulf Coast that experts say they knew Harvey would take a toll on prices sooner than later.

The nationwide average has already jumped 4 cents over the past week but that’s just the beginning.

AAA is predicting prices will increase 15 cents in the next few weeks.

And there’s more bad news.

Michigan, Indiana and Ohio will be hit the hardest.

The auto club expects to see prices soar by as much as 25 cents a gallon.