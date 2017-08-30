Harvey devastation hits home for some MSU football staff

Heartbreaking video from what Harvey has done in Houston doesn’t seem to ever end. Neighborhoods are under water, roadways look like rivers, plus thousands of people needing water, food, and shelter.

As we watch what’s happening in Texas, it’s hard to imagine it happening to us or to our own homes, but it is home for a few MSU football players and coaches like Terrence Samuel.

“You have family and friends that are dealing with a lot right now. You pray for them, you support them as much as you can. Every day the rain falls and it’s hard on you because you just don’t know what family member is going to be stuck in their house.”

At practice, affected players say the focus is on the field, but there’s no doubt those with a Houston upbringing, like wide receiver Darrell Stewart and lineman Tyler Higby, are a bit shocked when seeing video showing spots they remember growing up in submerged by flood waters.

“It was scary seeing places you used to be at and where you went to school and the water is up to the traffic light – that’s a nightmare.” says Stewart. Higby agrees, “It’s been hard to see. I grew up in Houston and we’ve had a couple of hurricanes, but never the flooding. It’s been hard to be away from it with all of my friends and family there and not be able to do anything about it.”

That helpless feeling has unfortunately become a normal emotion this week, although as we’ve also seen among the chaos, heroes are sprouting up in Houston – something Higby says is special, “Seeing how so many people have things going on, but all come together to help each other and pick up stragglers has been cool to see.”