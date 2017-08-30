Enbridge finds “gaps” in Great Lakes pipeline protectors

By and Published: Updated:
FILE - In a June 30, 2005 file photo, Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Lake Michigan is seen from the Mackinac Bridge in Mackinaw City, Mich. President Donald Trump wants to eliminate federal support of a program that addresses the Great Lakes' most pressing environmental threats. Trump's 2018 budget released Thursday, March 16, 2017, would remove all funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which has received strong support from members of Congress in both parties since President Barack Obama established it in 2009. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

The company that operates twin oil pipelines beneath the waterway linking Lake Huron and Lake Michigan says it has discovered a number of gaps in a protective layer of enamel coating on the pipes.

Enbridge Inc. said Wednesday the gaps were noticed during a recent inspection. Spokesman Ryan Duffy says they’re small and apparently were formed when workers installed steel anchors to support the pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac. He says there’s no evidence of corrosion or leakage.

The gaps will be repaired in coming weeks.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says the discovery underscores the need to eventually shut down the pipelines. Valerie Brader of the Michigan Agency for Energy says it’s a major concern that the gaps apparently resulted from human error.

Governor Rick Snyder says he plans to review the pipelines in light of the discovery.

“Protection of Michigan’s natural resources is of utmost importance, and I am greatly concerned by the new information regarding Line 5. I have directed our departments to accelerate an aggressive review of Enbridge operations and maintenance procedures throughout the state.”

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s