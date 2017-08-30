Enbridge finds “gaps” in Great Lakes pipeline protectors

The company that operates twin oil pipelines beneath the waterway linking Lake Huron and Lake Michigan says it has discovered a number of gaps in a protective layer of enamel coating on the pipes.

Enbridge Inc. said Wednesday the gaps were noticed during a recent inspection. Spokesman Ryan Duffy says they’re small and apparently were formed when workers installed steel anchors to support the pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac. He says there’s no evidence of corrosion or leakage.

The gaps will be repaired in coming weeks.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says the discovery underscores the need to eventually shut down the pipelines. Valerie Brader of the Michigan Agency for Energy says it’s a major concern that the gaps apparently resulted from human error.

Governor Rick Snyder says he plans to review the pipelines in light of the discovery.

“Protection of Michigan’s natural resources is of utmost importance, and I am greatly concerned by the new information regarding Line 5. I have directed our departments to accelerate an aggressive review of Enbridge operations and maintenance procedures throughout the state.”