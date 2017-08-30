Eaton County Sheriff’s Office: Do you have any information?

(WLNS) – At last Friday’s Lansing Catholic Central vs. Waverly High School football game at Waverly High School, personal belongings were taken during the game from the visitors locker room.

Someone got into the visitors locker room and ransacked LCC players belongings. Four cell phones, two sets of headphones and one iPad were taking from the locker room.

The locker room was not locked during the game and did not have anyone watching it.

This investigation is ongoing and the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information that might help identify suspects.

Call Dep. Adrian Poulisse at 517-323-8480 if you have any information.