Eaton County Sheriff’s Office: Do you have any information?

By Published:

(WLNS) – At last Friday’s Lansing Catholic Central vs. Waverly High School football game at Waverly High School, personal belongings were taken during the game from the visitors locker room.

Someone got into the visitors locker room and ransacked LCC players belongings. Four cell phones, two sets of headphones and one iPad were taking from the locker room.

The locker room was not locked during the game and did not have anyone watching it.

This investigation is ongoing and the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information that might help identify suspects.

Call Dep. Adrian Poulisse at 517-323-8480 if you have any information.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s