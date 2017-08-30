Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify, 1 request for information, 1 wanted for felony warrant

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find two people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured clockwise from upper left:

Attempt to identify:

The Lansing Police Department is trying to identify three subjects using stolen credit cards that were obtained in a home invasion that occurred on Saturday August 19th. If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Seeking Information:

The Lansing Police Department is seeking any information related to thousands of dollars worth of damage done at Lansing Catholic Central’s new Athletic Complex Construction Project. If you have information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

Darryl Lawrence Roby is a 31-year-old black male who stands 5’07” tall and weighs 150 pounds. Roby has black hair and brown eyes. He has a Felony Warrant for Assault out of the City of Lansing.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.