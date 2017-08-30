“Cowgirl” Pet Of The Day August 30

Meet “Cowgirl”, our Pet Of The Day today. Cowgirl is a 2-year-old “All-American” breed. She looks like she might have some Lab in her family tree. Cowgirl weighs about 59 pounds and is a transfer from another shelter so her history is not too clear. She is very friendly and she has lived with kids well. Cowgirl has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Cowgirl by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

