Countdown To Kickoff August 30

The Michigan State Spartans are set to open their 2017 football season and, after a disappointing record last year and a turbulent off-season, a lot is on the line. 6 Sports Director Fred Heumann and the entire 6 Sports team go deep to bring you an inside look at a football program on the rebound. Enjoy the commercial-free “Countdown to Kickoff” video above.
