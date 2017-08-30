Countdown To Kickoff August 30

By Published:

The Michigan State Spartans are set to open their 2017 football season and, after a disappointing record last year and a turbulent off-season, a lot is on the line. 6 Sports Director Fred Heumann and the entire 6 Sports team go deep to bring you an inside look at a football program on the rebound. Enjoy the commercial-free “Countdown to Kickoff” video above.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s