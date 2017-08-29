Who’s the new guy on 6 News? Get to know Jorma Duran

(WLNS) – You’ve noticed that there is someone new on the 6 News team. Jorma Duran joins 6 News after years working as a news anchor in Colorado. He sat down with Sheri Jones and shared where he’s been and how excited he is to be in mid-Michigan and at 6 News. Watch the video above and get to know Jorma.
