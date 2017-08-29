Trek text: Big Mac bridge walkers can get special text alerts

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If you are one of the thousands of people who will take part in the annual Mackinac Bridge Labor Day walk this weekend there is a tool you might want to consider.

Mackinac County 911/Emergency Management is signing people up for text updates to keep walkers, and everyone else interested, in the latest information concerning the walk.

The text updates are free and will focus on event schedule reminders, traffic and emergency notifications and weather updates.

There is no cost to receive the updates, aside from any texting feed from the recipients mobile coverage plan.

The bridge walk alert system will automatically shut down on September 5.

To opt in to this text alert system:

1. Text “mackinacbridgewalk2017” to 67283

2. Users will receive a reply “Welcome to the Mackinac Bridge Walk 2017 text alerting system,” verifying participation in the text alerting system for the event.

3. Users can opt out by sending a reply “STOP mackinacbridgewalk2017” if they no longer wish to receive text messages/alerts.

Between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and noon only buses used to transport walkers to the starting point and emergency vehicles will be allowed on the bridge during the event.

Every year, between 30,000 and 60,000 people from several states and countries come to the Mackinac Bridge for the Annual Bridge Walk, which has taken place since 1958, the year after the bridge opened to traffic.

The event will begin at 6:40 a.m. with the start of the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness Jog, followed by a greeting from Gov. Rick Snyder at 6:55 a.m. Walkers will begin across the bridge at 7 a.m.