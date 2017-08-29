Stay safe: Ingham County Sheriff has reminders for students, drivers

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Traditionally only a few schools in Michigan began classes before Labor Day.

That has changed as more districts are welcoming students back before the holiday weekend.

And that also means drivers, parents and students all need to be safe and stay alert.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth reminds students and drivers to be aware of one another.

Of the 301 school-age children killed from 2006 to 2015 in school-transportation-related crashes in the U.S., 102 were pedestrians and eight were pedal cyclists, according to the most recent available data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

If you drive your children to school

Be sure to use the appropriate parent drop-off/pick-up area.

Be prepared to stop in school zones at all times – anticipating that a small child may dart in front of your vehicle, kids on bikes and even student drivers.

Remember that buses will be making frequent stops. It’s against the law to pass a school bus while it’s stopped on the roadway picking up or dropping off students.

If you’re a student riding the bus

Wait for bus to come to a complete stop before approaching from the curb.

Make sure you remain in clear view of the bus driver. Never walk behind the bus.

Look both ways before getting on the bus and after getting off and move immediately onto the sidewalk and out of traffic after off the bus.

If you’re a student walking or biking to school

For bike riders, wear a properly-fitted helmet at all times and a bike that’s the right size.

Bike riders should ride on the right, in the same direction as traffic, and use appropriate hand signals. Bicyclists also should respect traffic lights and stop signs.

Walk on sidewalks where available and always cross at intersections.